Lok Adalat in Ernakulam settles 23,941 cases

December 12, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KOCHI

As many as 23,941 cases, including 610 pertaining to nationalised banks, were disposed of at the National Lok Adalat held at various court centres in Ernakulam recently.

The settlement arrived at in bank cases helped realise an amount of ₹5.33 crore. An amount of ₹15.35 crore was awarded as compensation in settlements arrived at in 538 motor accident cases. The disposal of 21,653 petty cases helped realise an amount of ₹2.08 crore, according to an official communication.

The adalat is held at regular intervals on the instructions of the National Legal Services Authority to ensure speedy justice.

Honey M. Varghese, Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA); N. Renjith Krishnan, secretary of DLSA and sub judge; and M.N. Ganesh, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam, led the adalat.