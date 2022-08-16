Logo of national urban development conclave launched

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 16, 2022 21:54 IST

The logo of Bodhi, a national urban development conclave to be hosted by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) in Kochi on October 9 and 10, was launched by Local Self-Governments Minister M.V. Govindan by participating in the event virtually.  

He said the conclave would reinvent urban development through emerging tools and techniques for the benefit of Kerala, and Kochi in particular.

While Kerala was ahead in human development indices at par with world standards with its achievements in sectors like health care and education, it lacked progress in urban planning and development. “The conclave will make a meaningful step towards filling this gap and will consider development against the backdrop of looming natural calamities and climate change. Only a sustainable development model can work here,” he said.

