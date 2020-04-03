Logging on to the ‘wonder train’

A ‘wonder train’ has been chugging into many households since the start of the month, bringing together parents and children locked up inside.

The game devised by the Railway Childline Ernakulam in collaboration with Sahrudaya Welfare Services aims at actively engaging children below 18 years who are staring at boredom during the lockdown.

“The game involves assigning children a task every day, which they need to complete with the help of their parents. They should then post the image of the completed task in the comment section of our Facebook page. We promptly issue them a certificate with the name and age of the participating child below their post. The idea is to assign 14 tasks by the time the lockdown is lifted on April 14,” said Shano Jose, coordinator, Railway Childline Ernakulam.

Three tasks have been assigned since the start of the game. The first task was to post a family selfie, the second was to create something using leaves while the third task was to post an image showing how meaningfully children and parents were using their time at home.

Each task is assigned in the name of a popular train, with Rajdhani Express and Maveli Express assuming the names of the first two tasks.

“The participation in the game has progressively increased and now around 120 children are regulars, with the numbers increasing all the time. Since some children are not quite adept at using Facebook, they have been sending their completed tasks over WhatsApp as well,” said Mr. Jose.

The organisers have got tasks for the rest of the days fully scheduled. In the coming days, participants will also have to upload videos of their tasks in addition to the images. Plans are afoot to effectively use the game platform for disseminating child-specific information. A Childline awareness video and various aspects of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act will also be relayed alongside the game.

Participants having doubts regarding the game may contact 91882-11098.