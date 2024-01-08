Lodge owner, friend held on charge of assaulting woman in Kochi

January 08, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The owner of a tourist home and his friend were arrested by the Ernakulam Town North police on charge of assaulting a woman on Sunday night.

The arrested were identified as Ben Jo and Shaiju N.J. of Thodupuzha. The alleged incident took place at Ben Tourist Home on 2nd Cross Road, Ernakulam North, on Sunday around 9 p.m.

A woman from Elamakkara and friends had hired a room in the tourist home on Sunday morning. They had gone out and when they returned, an argument erupted between the woman and the first accused, at the end of which the latter reportedly asked her to vacate the room.

The woman did not oblige and reportedly asked for a refund, at which the accused turned violent. According to the first information report, the accused slapped the woman thrice.

The police registered the case on a petition lodged by the woman. The accused have been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 34 (a criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Indian Penal Code.

