Three held on charge of immoral trafficking

Three persons were arrested from a lodge near the KSRTC bus stand at Perumbavoor on charge of immoral trafficking.

Among the arrested are the lodge manager and two migrant workers. The woman victim is also a migrant. A special squad of the Perumbavoor Assistant Superintendent of Police made the arrest. The lodge had been under the surveillance of the squad for a while.

The police checking had been intensified in Perumbavoor over the past one month on the directions of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena. Banned tobacco products worth lakhs of rupees, ganja, and heroin have been seized in the drive so far.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.