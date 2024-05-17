Three held on charge of immoral trafficking

Three persons were arrested from a lodge near the KSRTC bus stand at Perumbavoor on charge of immoral trafficking.

Among the arrested are the lodge manager and two migrant workers. The woman victim is also a migrant. A special squad of the Perumbavoor Assistant Superintendent of Police made the arrest. The lodge had been under the surveillance of the squad for a while.

The police checking had been intensified in Perumbavoor over the past one month on the directions of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena. Banned tobacco products worth lakhs of rupees, ganja, and heroin have been seized in the drive so far.