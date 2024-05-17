GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three held on charge of immoral trafficking

Updated - May 17, 2024 07:10 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested from a lodge near the KSRTC bus stand at Perumbavoor on charge of immoral trafficking.

Among the arrested are the lodge manager and two migrant workers. The woman victim is also a migrant. A special squad of the Perumbavoor Assistant Superintendent of Police made the arrest. The lodge had been under the surveillance of the squad for a while.

The police checking had been intensified in Perumbavoor over the past one month on the directions of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena. Banned tobacco products worth lakhs of rupees, ganja, and heroin have been seized in the drive so far.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.