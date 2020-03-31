Lockdown brings ‘culinary experts’ back to kitchen

On Wednesday, Narendar Ananda Bhat simply took over the kitchen for a day, and his wife Gayathri was quite happy to play second fiddle.

Having cooked for more than five years during his bachelor stint in Singapore and Dubai, Narendar, a young private company executive residing at Elamakkara, was testing his culinary skills after a long break.

“It was nothing fancy, just macroni and soya chunks roast with chapathi. It came out good. My wife loves my cooking,” he said with considerable pride.

Forced indoors with long hours of boredom staring at them, many are rediscovering their long forgotten hobbies, and cooking has emerged as their favourite.

Dinesh Venkateswaran, another youngster who recently quit his job in Bengaluru and came back to his home at Maradu, also turned to cooking amid breaks between binge watching of films and web series. “The fish curry I tried turned out real yummy. I have been cooking on and off during my stay in Bengaluru,” he said.

The district administration, however, seems to be worried about the strain such mass return of part-time culinary experts may have on the limited resources at a time of prolonged lockdown. So, on Wednesday night, District Collector S. Suhas came up with a timely reminder for all those “planning to experiment on their culinary skills” on his official Facebook page.

“Please use limited ingredients. Please don’t waste food. It may lead to an artificial scarcity in the grocery stores. Choose wisely between luxuries and necessities. And, it is even dangerous to exhaust your supplies and keep venturing out of the house frequently and visiting the grocery stores,” said the Collector before concluding the post, reminding how crucial it is to embrace austerity in place of extravagance during these trying times.

The post has since then gone viral and is being widely shared over social media platforms. When the post was brought to his notice, Dinesh admitted that experimenting in the kitchen at such a time may not be a good idea. “So, respecting the request of the Collector, let me do with just gruel for a day,” he said.