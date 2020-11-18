Local, wider issues on millennials’ mind

From waste management to reservation, young voters make their voices heard

For young, first-time voters, the politics that plays out beyond the confines of a local body as well as their access to facilities within a ward or division will determine how they vote.

Abhinov Shyju, a 19-year-old resident of Kaloor who will vote for the first time this year, says that among the college-going crowd, national issues are discussed more heatedly than localised problems, and it is these wider issues that would influence their political opinion. “What we talk about is not the problem of water supply or waste disposal in a division, but larger questions like the safety of women,” says the second-year student of Maharaja’s College.

But that doesn’t mean that he is not interested in politics at the local level. “The performance of the Kochi Corporation in the past ten years has been dismal. We eulogise Kochi as the economic capital. But it is becoming a concrete jungle that is not properly planned. The vote will be for a developmental agenda, and for a local government that will fulfil its promises,” he said.

Tribespeople’s woes

Abhirami P.C., a member of the Ulladan tribe from Poonjar, who is doing Masters of Social Work at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, and hopes to vote in the upcoming elections says: “Without paying heed to the needs of the SC/ST communities, everybody else is prioritised. In backward tribal communities, panchayat members are usually able to do little to better the lives of people there. Even if seats are reserved for SC/ST candidates, the person who wins will only be able to serve the party agenda. Even if he raises the community’s issues, he might not be able to take it forward,” Abhirami said. Oorukootams or tribal panchayat meetings were not held frequently and candidates are mostly unaware of the issues in the ward, making it difficult to choose a candidate, she says. Persistent neglect of the issues of the SC/ST community means that she will not vote for any party that supports reservation on the basis economic status, she says.

Abhinov Shyju

Abhirami P.C.

Delgia George, a 20-year-old from Vaduthala, who is student of English Literature at the Government College, Thripunithura, says: “What we need locally and how councillors have performed in the division is more important than larger politics. There is a need for more libraries, if not in each division, at least a single well-equipped one for a few divisions together,” she said. But with the outgoing councillor no longer standing from the same division, she is confused about how a choice will be made.

Delgia George

At the panchayat level, expectations are limited to hoping that they keep their word and implement promises made in the manifesto, said Cheranalloor resident Aparna Roy, who is a student of St. Teresa’s College. Street lights and poor management of waste that leaves garbage strewn around the roads are issues that have not been addressed, she says.

Aparna Roy

Nivin K. G., a 21-year-old from Pachalam who was part of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) in college, says that he would vote purely on the basis of the candidate’s party. Abhinav, however, says that he will make up his mind on his own irrespective of the party loyalties of his family members.

“Candidates chosen to represent the youth are people who might have been connected to parties for generations, and are only looking to take the party’s baton forward,” Abhirami said.