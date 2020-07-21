Local transmission goes up as Ernakulam records 80 new cases

KOCHI

21 July 2020

Source of infection not yet traced in five of the 75 cases of local contact

Eighty more persons tested positive for SARS-COV-2 on Tuesday, taking the active number of cases in the district to 913.

The source of infection was not known in the case of one person each from Eloor, Palarivattom, and Elamkulam and two persons from Edathala. Five patients had come from abroad or other States. Seventy-five persons contracted the disease through local transmission. Of them, 11 were from the Keezhmad cluster, 12 from the Aluva cluster and four from the Chellanam cluster. Eighteen nuns at a convent at Chunangamveli near Aluva also tested positive for the virus. Seven infected persons recovered on Tuesday.

Among those receiving treatment in the district are two who were infected in Alappuzha and one each from Idukki and Kottayam districts.

On Tuesday, 72 persons were admitted to various hospitals in the district. Out of the 12,981 under surveillance in the district, 10,917 are in home quarantine, 274 in COVID-19 care centres and 1,790 in paid institutional quarantine. On completion of their quarantine period, 875 persons were removed from the list while 654 were added to it.

Around 764 samples were submitted for testing while private hospitals and labs collected 3,836 samples for testing. While 751 test results were known on Tuesday, the results of 1,592 samples are awaited.

Samples of 27 truck drivers and cleaners who arrived at main markets in the district were collected.

At Chellanam

A 50-bed first-line treatment centre has been set up in Chellanam panchayat. The centre at St. Antony’s Parish Hall is exclusively for women and children.

The centre at present has eight persons, including two children, who were tested positive on Tuesday. The beds have been arranged at a distance of two metres each.

There are four bio-toilets. An eight-member team, including two medical officers, two junior health inspectors, a health supervisor and three nurses has been deployed at the centre. The panchayat, which has made all arrangements for the centre, has also appointed two sanitisation workers on a four-hour shift each.