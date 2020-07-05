Local transmission evident in Ernakulam

KOCHI

Efforts on to trace source of infection in five positive cases

Five persons in the district, with no travel history and no immediately apparent contact with COVID-19 positive patients, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday.

Health officials said they were still in the process of tracing the sources of infection and contacts of the five persons.

Ward 17 of Piravom and Ward 5 of Paingottoor panchayat were declared containment zones on Saturday. Divisions 43, 44, 46, 55, and 56 of the Kochi Corporation, Ward 8 of Paravur Municipality, Ward 8 of Kadungalloor panchayat, and Ward 28 of Thrikkakara Municipality have also been declared as containment zones on the basis of the new cases. At present, there are 14 containment zones in the district.

A 52-year-old woman from Kadavanthra who visited the Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital, Kadavanthra, complaining of fever two days ago, tested positive after visiting a private laboratory nearby.

Around 15 staff members and doctors at the hospital have been quarantined, along with staff members at the laboratory. Health officials said she had been working at the Naval Base and a possible source of infection at the base was being investigated.

A 35-year-old resident of Palarivattom who also tested positive had reportedly visited a private laboratory at Thammanam to receive his test results, and staff members of the lab have gone into quarantine.

A 54-year-old resident of Vennala who also tested positive without a travel history might have links to the area around the Ernakulam market which were being investigated, Health officials said. A 51-year-old resident of Thrikkakara, a 51-year-old from Kadungalloor, and a 29-year-old from Paravur have also tested positive with no travel history.

Of the 135 persons tested from the area around the Ernakulam market, 61 tests have returned negative. Antigen tests are also being conducted among residents of the containment zone at Chellanam.

13 cases

A total of 13 positive cases were reported from the district on Saturday.

Health officials said testing would be ramped up, particularly among symptomatic people, irrespective of whether or not they had a travel history. Two additional RT-PCR test processing facilities are likely to come up soon—a third one at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital and one at the Ernakulam Public Health Lab.