Local CPI(M) leader alleges attack

KOCHI

18 October 2020 01:35 IST

Police register attempt to murder case

The Palarivattom police have registered an attempt to murder case in an incident in which a local CPI(M) leader was attacked allegedly by three motorcycle-borne youngsters wearing masks on Saturday around 5.30 a.m.

A.N. Santhosh, Vyttila area committee member of the party and president of Vennala Service Cooperative Society, lodged a petition that he came under attack during his morning walk along the Padivattom-Arkkakkadavu Road. He escaped unhurt.

Mr. Santhosh claimed that he had noticed the assailants before the incident. “I was curious to see three youngsters on a motorcycle so early in the day, but did not give it much thought and continued my walk,” he said.

He said one of the two pillion riders later rushed at him and swung a long knife, which he evaded. He then removed his mask and tried to reveal his identity under the impression that they were attacking him by mistake. “But the person did not stop and gave me a chase when I ran for my life. I was saved when the driver of a Corporation lorry out to collect waste stopped when I jumped in front of the vehicle. Seeing this, the assailants sped away and the driver dropped me near Edappally church,” said Mr. Santhosh.

He said he had recently written a letter to the Chief Minister demanding action against the real estate mafia in the wake of a recent land deal controversy in Kochi. Palarivattom sub inspector Liju Joseph said a probe was on.

In a release, the CPI(M) Vyttila area committee alleged that the attack on Mr. Santhosh was among the incidents targeting anyone speaking out against the land mafia. District Congress Committee general secretary M.B. Muraleedharan urged the police to bring out the truth behind the petition.