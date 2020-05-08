Local businesses feel the heat as migrants leave

Dinesh G. has no clue how to run his plastic unit at Perumbavoor after six migrant workers employed by him over the past three years chose to return home to Odisha.

While their initial travel plans went awry after the special train they were to board was cancelled, they remain stay put at a camp in Aluva determined to take the next train whenever it is operated.

“While footloose migrants are mostly staying back, those employed in companies for monthly wages and maintained by employers at their expense during the lockdown are the ones returning now, dealing a major blow to local enterprises. If more migrants return, there will be a scramble for the remaining ones even at higher wages and poaching will soar,” Mr. Dinesh said.

Cheap labour

Benoy Peter, executive director, Centre for Migrants and Inclusive Development, warned that the return of migrant workers in large numbers would push all sectors into severe crisis. “Their cheap labour could be hardly replaced as even the expatriates returning from blue collar jobs are unlikely to take up the menial jobs under exploitative conditions,” he said.

Even as the construction sector has witnessed a minor revival with relaxations in lockdown, V.S. Shahajan, a small-time construction contractor, remains sceptical of the future in the wake of the return of migrant workers. “It is near impossible to replace migrants with local workers who are not as regular and disciplined as the former. This would delay the completion of works while pushing up wages exponentially,” he said.

Baiju T. Alias, who employs 200-odd migrants in his two plywood factories at Perumbavoor, said that it was unfair and unthoughtful to send back migrants now when things were beginning to change.