Local body secretaries to ensure ‘zero waste on ground’

KOCHI

23 September 2021 20:16 IST

27 local bodies in Kerala’s Ernakulam yet to act against illegal dumping of waste in public places

The Secretary of the urban local body concerned has to ensure ‘zero waste on ground’ as per the provisions of the State Policy on Solid Waste Management.

The official has to ascertain that public places and roads are free of waste heaps. The Secretary is responsible for implementing the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

An assessment by the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) in Ernakulam had found that most local bodies were lagging behind in fining rule violators. It pointed out that there was relatively low enactment of rules pertaining to solid waste management. Twenty-seven local bodies are yet to initiate action against illegal dumping of waste in public places and waterbodies.

Advertising

Advertising

Stringent punishment should be given to those found burning waste in public or dumping it in open spaces and waterbodies. Action against violators should include fining and prosecution. Secretaries of local bodies should take the lead in acting against illegal dumping of waste, it said.

Officials also have to issue clear guidelines and specify responsibilities of personnel of Health, Engineering, Town Planning and Revenue departments. They are also expected to conduct regular monitoring and evaluation of the waste management scenario.