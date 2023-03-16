Local body resumes campaign for waste processing at source

March 16, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation resumed its campaign for promoting processing of waste at source by popularising the use of bio-bins.

Bins worth ₹2,000 a piece will be distributed free of cost for residents of the Ravipuram Division under the campaign Sarvva Shudhi Ravipuram. Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar launched the campaign. A few non-governmental organisations have come forward for donating the bins and supporting the local body in the campaign.

While Central Services Cooperative Society Limited has sponsored 100 sets of bins, the Vattiyoorkavu Youth Cooperative Society contributed 200 sets, said a communication issued by the Kochi Mayor.

The local body has resumed the collection and transportation of biodegradable waste. However, waste was seen dumped on roads in some city areas, which shall not be permitted. Plastic waste will be removed from houses on pre-announced dates, said the communication.