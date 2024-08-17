Local body adalat considers 527 appeals from Kochi; 76 permanently settled

The Local Self-Government department received 527 appeals from residents of the Kochi Corporation over two days, and 76 of them were addressed and settled permanently. The remaining appeals had either been referred to the government or addressed temporarily, said Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh here on August 17 (Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT

He was addressing the media in the presence of Mayor M. Anilkumar after the day-long adalat for hearing and finding solutions to issues raised by residents of urban local bodies.

Mr. Rajesh said the State-wide adalats were inaugurated on Friday by the Chief Minister, and two days were dedicated to local bodies in Ernakulam. Saturday was fully dedicated to plaints from the Kochi Corporation area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said the introduction of K-SWIFT had helped address complaints raised by people in a time-bound manner. Around 8,000 complaints have been registered under the system across the State. Rural local bodies in Ernakulam registered 262 complaints over which 254 persons appeared at the adalat. Around 88% of issues were settled in favour of the complainants. Twenty-nine of the complaints were sent for the government’s consideration, the Minister said.

He added that a few complaints were addressed resulting in changes in the existing regulations to bring relief to people. He highlighted the instance of how houses built under government schemes could now be disposed of by the present owner after seven years of taking possession subject to certain conditions. Earlier, the lock-in period was 10 years.

The Minister said all private hospitals and paramedical care institutions could now renew their registrations with local bodies up to September 30. Such institutions were earlier asked to renew registrations by March 31. This will enable them to renew their registrations without penal fee for delay. All commercial and business establishments had earlier been permitted to renew their registrations with local bodies by September 30, the Minister said.

Business and commercial establishments had been given time for renewal of registrations up to September 30 in view of the fact that data purification for collection of property tax collection had not been completed in some local bodies, the Minister added.

Haritha Karma Sena members Jessy Varghese and Reena, who handed over a necklace and earrings found in a waste heap to its original owner and received a reward for their act were the chief guests on the occasion. The two handed over their reward to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.