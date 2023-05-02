Local bodies in Ernakulam yet to set up own systems to manage biodegradable waste, seek more time

May 02, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KOCHI

Five municipalities and three grama panchayats that used to dump biodegradable waste at the Brahmapuram yard of the Kochi Corporation are yet to set up their own systems although the deadline for transporting food and slaughter waste to the site ended on April 30.

The local bodies have sought more time to initiate decentralised facilities, and their representatives are likely to approach the Department of Local Self-Government holding that such a major task cannot be fulfilled in a short window of a few months. Aluva, Angamaly, Thrikkakkara, Thripunithura and Kalamassery municipalities, and Cheranalloor, Kumbalanghi and Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayats had been transporting biodegradable waste to the site for long. The department and the Kochi Corporation had decided not to permit dumping of food and slaughter waste from May 1 onwards in view of the crisis that emerged following the major fire at the dumping yard on March 2.

Kalamassery

No concrete decision has been taken on how to manage biodegradable waste at source itself. Though biobins were distributed among a section of the households, the coverage has not reached the expected target. The municipality has been collecting food waste on alternate days from around 14,500 households and commercial establishments. “We would require more time as only a few households have systems to manage waste at source,” said A.K. Nishad, Health Standing Committee chairman.

Thrikkakara

The municipality used to transport around 20 tonnes of biodegradable waste to Brahmapuram daily. “We would require at least 10 days to finalise a plan on managing food waste generated at hotels, catering units and similar bulk generators. About 8,000 biobins were distributed for use in households. Notices were issued to apartment complexes, directing residents’ associations to install source-level systems,” according to Unni Kakkanad, chairman of the standing committee on health.

Thripunithura

The civic body has engaged a private agency to collect food waste generated from hotels and restaurants, catering units, and marriage halls. Nearly four tonnes of biodegradable waste were collected by the agency from April 30 onwards. “The bulk generators have to pay ₹5 per kilogram to the agency. The civic body will get 50 paise share of the ₹5 a kilogram collected by the agency as part of the agreement,” said Health Standing Committee chairman C.A. Benny.

Angamaly

The municipality used to transport chicken and other meat waste generated at its market to Brahmapuram. “With the deadline ending on April 30, we have decided to process waste at the organic waste composting unit installed at the municipal market,” said Saju Nedungadan, chairman of the standing committee on health.

Aluva

The civic body has stopped collecting food waste from bulk generators from April 27 onwards. “We have asked associations of merchants, hotels and restaurants to set up their own facilities/arrangements to manage food waste. At the household-level, about 3,000 biobins were distributed for management of waste at source. The distribution of about 2,000 biobins is pending owing to procedural delays,” said M.O. John, chairman of the municipality.

Cheranalloor

The civic body will inform the government that it will require time to ensure decentralised systems for the management of biodegradable waste. The council observed that it could not be done within a short span of time. “We have proposed a plan to set up a decentralised plant on 10 cents at an estimated cost of ₹2.5 crore. But we cannot go ahead without receiving the approval of the district planning committee,” said K.G. Rajesh, president.

Vadavucode-Puthencruz

The panchayat has not been able to set up a system to manage food waste generated by hotels and restaurants. “We have asked them to make some arrangements till a decision is taken,” said Soniya Murugesan, chairperson. At the household-level, the authorities have completed the tender proceedings for setting up the ‘Thumboormuzhi’ model for biodegradable waste management.

Kumbalanghi

The panchayat authorities are yet to find a solution for management of meat waste. The survey to identify households without source-level systems is progressing, according to Leeja Thomas Babu, president.

