Local bodies told to strictly implement Malinya Mukta Keralam programme

August 05, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The district plan panel has said that local bodies must strictly implement the Malinya Mukta Keralam programme to eliminate waste from public spaces and their illicit dumping.

A meeting of the panel here on Saturday said the programme needed more attention and stringent implementation. The meeting issued instructions that waste heaps and dumps should be cleared immediately. The meeting was chaired by district panchayat president Ullas Thomas, said a press release here.

The meeting also approved 106 projects that needed changes. Local bodies were told to re-submit some plan proposals by the panel.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Development Commissioner M.S. Madhavikutty and district panchayat vice president Sanitha Rahim were among those who participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.