Local bodies told to strictly implement Malinya Mukta Keralam programme

August 05, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The meeting issued instructions that waste heaps and dumps should be cleared immediately

The Hindu Bureau

The district plan panel has said that local bodies must strictly implement the Malinya Mukta Keralam programme to eliminate waste from public spaces and their illicit dumping.

A meeting of the panel here on Saturday said the programme needed more attention and stringent implementation. The meeting issued instructions that waste heaps and dumps should be cleared immediately. The meeting was chaired by district panchayat president Ullas Thomas, said a press release here.

The meeting also approved 106 projects that needed changes. Local bodies were told to re-submit some plan proposals by the panel.

District Development Commissioner M.S. Madhavikutty and district panchayat vice president Sanitha Rahim were among those who participated in the meeting.

