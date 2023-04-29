Local bodies told to set up material collection, resource recovery facilities

April 29, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has asked the secretaries of various local bodies to scout for space in government institutions aimed at setting up material collection facilities (MCF) and resource recovery facilities (RRF) as part of streamlining waste collection and segregation system.

Such spaces can be taken over for setting up the MCFs and RRFs in view of the need to step up units for proper collection and storage of solid waste in Ernakulam. The authority had found that various civic bodies had not installed MCFs and RRFs as per the quantity of waste generated in each region. It has directed the secretaries to complete repair work of defunct solid waste processing systems before May 1, the deadline for transporting waste to the dump site of the Kochi Corporation in Brahmapuram.

The DDMA has also suggested stringent measures against illegal waste dumping in open spaces across the district. The local bodies have been told to identify the regular spots in which waste is being dumped in violation of the norms. The members of Haritha Karma Sena, ward-level sanitisation samithi, and Accredited Social Health Activists would jointly launch a survey to identity such places. Local communities will also be involved in the process. The cleaning up work of illegal dump sites will be documented digitally as part of the data collection process that would help in initiating follow-up action against violators.

Ward-level clusters formed to prevent illegal waste dumping can take the help of Kudumbashree workers in strengthening the waste collection and disposal mechanism, if the local bodies concerned are facing shortage of volunteers affiliated to the Haritha Karma Sena. The regional enforcement squads have been told to act tough against those responsible for illegal waste dumping.