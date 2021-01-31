Local bodies told to give top priority to waste management

Kochi

31 January 2021 02:00 IST

Ernakulam has 30 local bodies with ‘clean’ status

Around 60% of local bodies in Ernakulam that lag behind in implementing waste management systems need to gear up, as the government has made it clear that such proposals should be given top priority while envisaging annual projects for 2021-22.

An order issued by the Department of Local Self-Governments on January 11 said civic bodies were responsible for scientific management and disposal of waste under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Hence, local bodies will have to compulsorily take up waste management initiatives under their annual projects. Systems like material collection facilities, resource recovery facilities, source-level composting, and viability gap funding for Haritha Karma Sena members should figure in the project proposal of each local body in 2021-22, it said.

Ernakulam has nearly 30 local bodies that have earned ‘clean’ status by initiating collection and disposal mechanisms. However, panchayats and municipalities that failed to take similar measures have to start plugging the gaps without delay. Civic bodies that got the clean status have to step up their efficiency score by ensuring the sustainability of projects undertaken in 2020.

The Government Order recalled that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had issued stringent directives for implementing the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 in all local bodies in the State. The officials responsible were pulled by the tribunal on various occasions for delay in realising goals.

Besides initiating solid waste management proposals, local bodies will have to include projects to check dumping of untreated sewage / effluents in rivers and other waterbodies. The projects include installation of modern sewage treatment plants. Local bodies in a region could form clusters and set up joint projects to arrest pollution of waterbodies.