Local bodies told to adhere to single window clearance system

July 09, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - KOCHI

Micro, small and medium-scale industrial units have welcomed a recent government order barring local government bodies under Panchayati Raj Act and Municipality Act from filing court cases against permits issued to enterprises by the Single Window Clearance Board headed by the Chief Secretary.

The Kerala State Small Industries Association welcomed the government circular. President of the association A. Nizaruddin said that the association had repeatedly appealed to the government to set up a single window clearance board.

The association had pointed out that since there were several departments involved in issue of permits, licences, no objection certificates etc by local bodies to new enterprises, a single window facility will speed up the process. It was under this spirit that the board was constituted.

A government circular of June 30 said the Single Window Clearance Board was constituted to prevent delays in issuing permits to new enterprises. However, it was noticed that secretaries of local governments have been approaching the court of law against the permits issued by the board.

These steps (opening legal procedures) are “inappropriate” and should be looked at, said the circular, which warned of disciplinary action against local body officials found filing court cases against the government.

The single window clearance facility had come into effect in September last year to provide speedy settlement to any problem faced by investors wanting to set up new enterprises, expand, diversify or modernise existing ones.