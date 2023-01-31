Local bodies to step up action against eateries from February 1

January 31, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Local bodies are in the process of ensuring that eateries and food production units under their respective jurisdictions are complying with registration and food safety norms.

The move comes in the wake of rising incidents of food poisoning over the past four weeks. Ernakulam had recorded over 200 cases since the start of the New Year. The Health department had sought the help of local bodies for identifying erring units and help Food Safety officials by undertaking joint checks to ensure compliance.

“We have initiated steps to close down eateries without licence. Penalty will be imposed on units that store and sell contaminated food,” said Biju Thomas, president of Amballur grama panchayat.

With the Health department stepping up checks at eateries from February 1, the Department of Local Self-Governments has directed civic bodies to ensure that eateries and food production units are functioning as per norms. “Eateries and food storage and production units without valid licence will be shut down. The Health wing will start checking whether workers at eateries and food production units have health cards as prescribed by the Health department,” said V.A. Prabhavati, Chairperson, North Paravur Municipality.

Officials of Health wings in various local bodies and the Department of Food Safety have been told to share information about erring units. They can also launch joint inspections.

ADVERTISEMENT