Local bodies to segregate non-biodegradable waste

Kochi

11 October 2020 02:23 IST

Clean Kerala Company not to receive unsegregated waste owing to logistical issues

Local bodies in Ernakulam will have to step up segregation of non-biodegradable waste, as Clean Kerala Company has decided not to collect unsegregated waste from Saturday.

The government agency has informed the Haritha Kerala Mission (HKM) that it will enter into agreements with local bodies for collection of segregated waste. Civic bodies that passed the government test on solid waste management will sign the agreement with the company in the first phase, according to officials.

Clean Kerala Company decided not to receive unsegregated waste, as it had been causing logistical and financial strain on the already burdened waste collection and transportation mechanism amid the pandemic crisis. The government had asked local bodies to hand over non-biodegradable waste to the company after material collection facilities in panchayats were filled up with piles of unsegregated waste from March-end.

The Environment Department had permitted Clean Kerala Company to transport waste to the hazardous waste treatment facility of Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd. at Ambalamedu as a temporary measure. But the Central Pollution Control Board had warned against dumping solid waste at landfill sites earmarked for hazardous waste.

The government wanted local bodies to reap the advantages of increasing their earnings through sale of segregated waste. The authorities had published rates per kg of each non-biodegradable item. Haritha Karma Sena members are now being encouraged to cash in on the demand for segregated materials among vendors involved in recycling.

Civic bodies can bring down the expenditure for transporting unsegregated waste, as Clean Kerala Company will impose additional charge for such waste. Local bodies will also have to pay up for handing over waste that cannot be recycled to the company. A list of such waste materials will be published in advance by the company.

Local bodies will get money from the company for segregated waste stored at the material collection facilities. It will be transferred to the bank account mentioned by civic bodies.