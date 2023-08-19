Local bodies submit waste management projects worth ₹2,290 crore

August 19, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - KOCHI

All 1,034 local bodies across the State have submitted a combined 1,688 solid waste management-related projects worth ₹2,290 crore for this fiscal, Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh has said.

This was done by local bodies utilising the special window given by the Local Self-Government department (LSGD) for submitting such waste management projects under the State government’s three-phased Malinya Muktha Navakeralam campaign. The State government has set up State- and district-level war rooms for the implementation of the campaign.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Rajesh said that significant progress had been made in basic infrastructure facilities for waste management with the setting up of 1,284 mini Material Collection Facilities (MCFs), 75 MCFs, and 7 Resource Recovery Facilities across Kerala.

In the first phase of the campaign, 5,965 garbage vulnerable points, public spaces with garbage heaps, were reported by the public at the war room, out of which 5,479 have been cleaned up pegging the clean-up rate at 91.65%. Information about the garbage vulnerable points reported at the portal was passed on to the local bodies, which report back after removing the garbage heaps and this was verified before being marked as cleaned up.

“The doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste, which stood at 48% at the start of the campaign in March has increased to 78% since then. The doorstep collection by the Haritha Karma Sena was between 90% and 100% in 422 local bodies, between 75% and 90% in 298 local bodies, and between 50% and 75% in 236 local bodies. It was very poor at less than 50% in 78 local bodies. Efforts will be made to enhance the doorstep collection to 100% in the second phase of the campaign,” said Mr. Rajesh.

Treatment of waste at source was another major goal of the first phase between March and June during which 3.64 lakh bio-compost units were distributed across the State while projects for units with a combined capacity of 318.58 tones had been received. Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme 59,718 soft pits and 65,535 compost pits had been dug.

Mr. Rajesh said that local bodies across the State had collected ₹25 lakh towards fine for dumping of waste in public spaces through information received from the public through the dedicated WhatsApp numbers created for the purpose. “We had tried out a new experiment of rewarding the informers with 25% of the fine collected. So far, there were 369 informers out of which 29 had already been rewarded,” he said.