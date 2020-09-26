Local bodies pin hopes on WTE plant

KOCHI

26 September 2020 00:52 IST

Tender procedures for the project to be completed by October 15

Local bodies dumping biodegradable waste at the Brahmapuram yard seem to be pinning hopes on the proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) plant to wriggle out of the current imbroglio over the unscientific management of waste at the site.

Besides the Kochi Corporation, the local bodies depending on Brahmapuram include Aluva, Angamaly, Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, and Thripunithura. In its reply to the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) on action taken on solid waste management, the Kochi Corporation had elaborated on steps being taken by the government to set up a centralised WTE plant at Brahmapuram.

Tender procedures will be completed by October 15. Government approval for the tender is expected by November 15, and the project will be completed in two years after receipt of the required approvals and clearances, the corporation said.

Advertising

Advertising

On biomining of legacy waste at Brahmapuram, the civic body reiterated that bids were under evaluation, and that the process would be completed by the first week of October. The project is expected to be completed in nine months.

The corporation claimed that around 99.2% of the total waste generated within its limits was either collected from the doorstep or processed at source. It said steps had been initiated to reduce the quantity of non-biodegradable waste taken to Brahmapuram. Five material recovery facilities will be ready by November. Each ward will have one material collection facility by May next year, it added.

The corporation authorities said that leachate generated by the windrow composting plant at Brahmapuram had low heavy metal content but high organic loading. The commissioning of the leachate treatment plant is expected by March, 2021. The five municipalities have also submitted action taken reports and time-bound action plans before the board to bring down the quantity of biodegradable waste shifted to Brahmapuram.