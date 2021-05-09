Local bodies join hands to build oxygen plant for Kasaragod

Work on the ₹2-crore project to be completed in 45 days

To address the growing need for medical oxygen in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Kasaragod district administration with the support of local bodies is setting up an oxygen plant in the district.

District Collector D. Sajith Babu told The Hindu that the plant which would be set up on the Chattanchal Industrial Estate would provide 200 oxygen cylinders a day.

He said the plant would be a public sector undertaking managed by the district panchayat.

According to Mr. Babu, money for the project will be pooled by local bodies. The e-tender process has begun, and tender will be opened on May 27.

The civil work for the plant will be executed by the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra, while the District Industries Centre Manager will be the project manager.

Mr. Babu said the estimated cost of the project was ₹2 crore. A built-up area of 2,500 sq ft and approximately one acre are required for the plant. The plan is to complete the project in 45 days, he added.

The Collector informed that the district administration had decided to set up 1,100 beds for COVID-19 patients. There is a requirement of 300 cylinders a day in the district, and around 100 are supplied by Balco plants in Kannur.

Besides, the district will be receiving a dedicated pressure swing absorption medical oxygen generation plant allotted by the Central government. The plant will come up at the Kasaragod Medical College, he said.

Once the disease spread subsides, the plants can be used for industrial purposes, the Collector added.

Meanwhile, district panchayat president Baby Balakrishnan said each grama panchayat would raise ₹4 lakh, municipality and block panchayat will contribute ₹5 lakh, and the district panchayat will donate ₹95 lakh for the plant.