Local bodies in Ernakulam told to publicise ‘reward’ for informants on waste dumping

June 24, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOCHI

With the order of the Local Self-Government department (LSGD) declaring reward for informants on waste dumping yet to reach large sections of the public, local bodies in Ernakulam have been asked to publicise it in a big way for better response.

So far, only a handful of claims have been received from the public, with the first such recommendation for a reward being made by the Aluva police to Choornikara panchayat for a motorist from Kannur earlier this month. He had shared video evidence of public dumping of waste near Muttom along the national highway over WhatsApp, based on which the Aluva police registered a case and arrested two persons.

“We have asked local bodies to prepare posters complete with WhatsApp numbers to share alerts and social media campaigns to publicise the reward. This may prove to be a motivation, especially for children and youngsters,” said S. Ranjini, district coordinator, Nava Kerala Mission.

Local bodies were initially reluctant to impose fine but seemed to have warmed up to the idea since then. The reward system also means that local bodies cannot go easy on offenders and are forced to collect fine since the informants will demand their share.

However, in some local bodies like Maradu municipality, the reward has already evoked great enthusiasm. “Youngsters seem to have taken it up as they keep moving around looking for offenders. We have received a few claims but are yet to pay any reward, which is supposed to be paid out of the fine collected from offenders,” said Maradu municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil.

The LSGD had issued an order on June 9 instituting reward for those sharing information on public dumping of waste complete with evidence such as pictures or photographs, which, among other things, revealed the time and place of the act.

The reward has been fixed at 25% of the fine or not exceeding ₹2,500, which the local body secretary should transfer to the bank account of the informant within 30 days of receipt of fine, subject to approval by the local body governing committee. Details of the informant will be kept confidential.

On receipt of such verifiable evidence, the secretary of the local body is supposed to probe the matter and take action within seven days. Local bodies are required to keep a register of such rewards distributed, and the audited reports have to be sent to the LSGD Principal Secretary quarterly.

