Local bodies in Ernakulam slow in acting against illegal waste dumping

Poor manpower hits sustained crackdown against violators

As many as 11 local bodies in the district have not been able to check dumping of garbage on the roadside and waterbodies, according to an assessment by the Department of Local Self-Governments (LSGD).

The evaluation was done by the government’s Suchitwa Mission, which rates local bodies based on steps taken to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The local bodies that are yet to resolve roadside dumping of garbage include Kochi Corporation, Thripunitura, Thrikkakara, Kalamassery, Kumbalanghi, Kavalangadu, and Kottuvalli. Burning of waste in violation of rules at public places were found in Kottuvalli and Chittatukara.

The civic bodies, including Thrikkakara and Kottuvalli, have not been able to act against garbage dumping in waterbodies. Kochi Corporation, Koothattukulam, Muvattupuzha, Kalamassery, Kalady, and Kavalangadu have legacy (old) waste dumping sites, according to the assessment.

The LSGD had asked secretaries of local bodies to initiate penal and prosecution measures against violators. Kochi Corporation had levied a fine of around ₹16 lakh for illegal dumping from April 2021 to December 2021. Perumbavoor Municipality earned ₹7.24 lakh as penalty collected from violators, while the corresponding figure imposed by North Paravur Municipality was ₹1.2 lakh. The total fine collected by Kalamassery Municipality was ₹4.2 lakh, while Thrikkakara levied a fine of ₹2.11 lakh.

Though the Kochi Corporation had issued 875 notices against those responsible for illegal garbage dumping, prosecution measures were taken only in two cases. The LSGD found that many local bodies had not acted tough against illegal dumping despite repeated directives issued over the past one year. Secretaries of local bodies informed that they lacked human resource to carry out a sustained crackdown against dumping of garbage on the roadside and waterbodies. The absence of CCTV facility at regular dumping spots was also a deterrent, they said.