Local bodies in Ernakulam shift focus to post-COVID support and care

There has been dip in number of positive cases and increase in vaccination coverage in district

The local bodies in the district have started shifting their focus to post-COVID-19 care and support in view of the dip in the number of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The ward-level samithis set up amid the peak in the number of cases have slowed down daily activities, citing the drop in cases and increase in vaccination coverage in Ernakulam. Some of the follow-up measures being initiated include organising post-COVID clinics and centres.

“We are planning a post-COVID rehabilitation centre to address the health issues being faced by people. It will come up at the family health centre in Binanipuram using the corporate social responsibility fund of a public sector company,” said Suresh Muttathil, president of Kadungalloor panchayat.

“The ward-level samithis are not as active as before in view of the general decline in the number of COVID-19 cases. However, ASHA workers remain active and continue to keep a vigil over the pandemic situation,” he said.

Leeja Thomas, president of Kumbalanghi panchayat, said the post-COVID measures include distribution of immunity boosters from the Government Ayurveda and Homoeopathy hospitals and through sustained interventions by ASHA workers. “The ward-level samithis are not active compared to the months following the second wave. It was not required as about 90% of the target population had received the second dose of vaccination. The number of cases has also gone down considerably,” she said.

Paravur block panchayat president Simna Santhosh said they had a help desk to help COVID-19 patients and to co-ordinate with the public on various aspects related to the disease. “We are also offering the services of two psychologists as a post-COVID support mechanism,” she said. Ms. Santhosh pointed out that the block panchayat authorities were also taking stock of the number of positive cases and updating it at the panchayat-level. “The monitoring has been stepped up, especially after schools reopened on November 1,” she added.