Local bodies in Ernakulam gear up to tackle possible water shortage  

Ernakulam has seen a rain deficit of 39% compared to the normal rainfall

September 05, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Poor monsoon coupled with predictions of possible drought-like situation in the coming months has triggered alarm bells among local bodies that had faced acute drinking water shortage in the past.

Official weather data shows that there is monsoon deficiency in all the districts of the State. Ernakulam has seen a rain deficit of 39% compared to the normal rainfall. The district has received an actual rainfall of 1,118.8 mm against the normal rainfall of 1,846.9 mm for the period between June 1 and September 5, 2023.

The situation is no different in neighbouring districts like Alappuzha and Kottayam. Idukki having a large deficit will determine the availability of water in rivers, the lifeline of water supplies to urban centres like Kochi.

Kumbalangi and Chellanam panchayats, both lying close to the sea coast, had witnessed acute shortage of drinkign water in the past. President of Kumbalangi panchayat Leeja Thomas Babu said that as of now there was no problem with water supplies in the panchayat.

However, Kumbalangi has already launched a programme to clean up and rejuvenate ponds and other waterbodies to meet possible shortage in the near future. She also said that the panchayat would now make it compulsory for house plans of above 1,000 sq.ft. to have drain water collection and storage facilities to be approved by the local body.

Chellanam panchayat president K.D. Prasad said there was a shortage of water in three of the southern wards as well as in ward 1. While the other wards have not seen any shortage of supplies as of now, the panchayat is not leaving anything to chance, undertaking whatever it can to meet possible emergencies in the future.

Mr. Prasad said that recharging ponds and wells that had not been affected by seepage of saline water was one of the tasks for the panchayat. He said that several water sources had been damaged because of events like cyclone Ockhi and they did not yield good water any more.

In the meanwhile, Collector N.S.K. Umesh met MLAs, local body representatives and officials from departments concerned on Saturday to evaluate possible drinking water shortage in the district in the future. Considering the rain deficit, the district may face a shortage of water. The meeting decided to meet the situation head on and to supply water using tankers wherever shortage arises. The issue of power disruption and subsequent fall in water pumping too was considered by the meeting, said a press release here.

