Local bodies gear up to tackle calamities

Following directives from the district administration, local panchayat authorities in environmentally sensitive areas have begun convening meetings to discuss disaster management priorities and constitute quick response teams at the community-level to mitigate the effect of natural calamities during the monsoon.

The lockdown had affected the planning of disaster management activities and the formation of community-level rescue teams in many panchayats.

Monitoring cell

Thiruvambady panchayat officials said they had already constituted a monitoring cell comprising the heads of various government departments and people’s representatives to look into the requirements. A 100-member community-level volunteer team would be constituted soon to assure quick support to residents in case of emergencies, they added.

Considering the increasing number of drowning incidents, people who are familiar with underwater rescue operations will be encouraged to join the rescue squads. Fire and Rescue Services officials will give them basic training to handle emergency situations. Efforts are also on to purchase necessary equipment for rescue operations.

Puthuppadi and Kattippara panchayats too have adopted ward-level measures to mitigate rain-related calamities based on their experience in responding to such situations in the previous years. According to Revenue Department officials, the two panchayats were the worst hit in Kozhikode rural area during the monsoon in 2018 and 2019.

Officials with the District Disaster Management Authority said the formation of community-level rescue teams would be one of the priority areas to manage rain-related disasters. “In all the four taluks, we have already formed such squads, which will be expanded further to grama panchayats,” they said.