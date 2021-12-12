Local bodies face flak for poor waste management

KOCHI

12 December 2021 00:18 IST

Responsibility passed on to citizens, says NGT

The National Green Tribunal has pulled up the authorities in Ernakulam responsible for the proper collection and disposal of biodegradable and non biodegradable waste while stating that there is none to monitor compliance under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The Southern Bench of the tribunal, comprising Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Satyapal Korlapati, stated that the erring local bodies had failed to achieve 100% compliance. The court flayed the lack of concrete action by the government and the district administration on its order dated December 7 in the case related to the non-compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 in the State.

Most of the municipalities were not carrying out door-to-door collection on a daily basis of both biodegradable as well as non-biodegradable waste as required under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Some of the local bodies had shirked the responsibility of collecting this by passing resolutions directing the residents themselves to dispose of the biodegradable waste by undertaking some in situ management. Nobody was there to monitor whether was being done properly or not, it said.

Advertising

Advertising

Biogas units

The court said that the local bodies were also spending huge amounts by providing biogas units. But that had not yet achieved the purpose for which it had been intended as there was no proper mechanism to monitor whether it was being properly done.

There was no monitoring to check whether there was any possibility of any consequential damage being caused to the environment including breeding of mosquitoes, in that area as well [in view of the poor management of the bio-gas units. Even as regard to the collection of non-biodegradable waste, they were selecting the items of waste to be collected, leaving other items to be disposed of by the residents themselves, which was not permissible under the rule, according to the order.

The local bodies had no discretion to avoid collection of certain type of waste, which was the responsibility of the local bodies to collect as per the rules. Any resolution passed by them against the rules would not absolve them from the statutory liability of implementing the Solid waste Management Rules, it said.