Local bodies demand CRZ re-classification

June 12, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KOCHI

A large number of coastal local bodies in Ernakulam district have demanded their inclusion in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) 2 instead of the existing 3.

Representatives of local bodies raised the demand at a public hearing on the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan organised here on Monday.

The re-categorisation would help local bodies as well as residents of coastal areas carry out developmental activities, said civic representatives.

Representatives of Alangad panchayat argued that the salinity in the waterbody located close to the panchayat was less than five particles per thousand during the driest summer months, a prerequisite for making the CRZ norms applicable. The panchayat shall be taken out of the CRZ regime considering the low salinity factor, they demanded.

Representatives of Chellanam grama panchayat complained that the survey numbers of some wards were missing, and that some survey numbers were marked in the nearby sea. They demanded a corrected map of the area.

Hibi Eden, MP, demanded that the Edavanakkad village panchayat be shifted to Zone 2 as done in the case of the nearby local bodies. As many as 13 local bodies in the Ernakulam Parliament constituency, including Alanagad, Chendamangalam, Chittatukara, Ezhikkara, Kadungalloor, and Udayamperoor, continued to be included in Zone 3. The Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority should take steps for including them in Zone 2, he said.

The day witnessed hundreds of residents of the coastal villages turning up at the venue of the public hearing to air their concerns. Around 3,000 representations were received at the session. The contentions raised by residents as well as civic representatives at the session and those raised earlier will be scrutinised, and the valid ones will be included in the final document to be presented before the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

T.J. Vinod and K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLAs, and members of the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority attended the session.

