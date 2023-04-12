ADVERTISEMENT

Local bodies can dispose waste at Brahmapuram only till April 30

April 12, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

They have been asked to evolve their own method of disposal keeping the deadline in view

The Hindu Bureau

A Kochi Corporation-level review meeting on waste disposal has decided that local self-government bodies in the district, other than the Corporation, will be allowed to dispose of biodegradable waste at Brahmapuram only till April 30.

Local bodies other than the Corporation have been asked to evolve their own method of waste disposal keeping the deadline in view, said a communication here. The meeting was convened by Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve.

The communication also said that ₹54 lakh had been imposed over a period of a month as fine on those illegally dumping waste in the Corporation area. The violations were detected in houses and institutions. Besides, ₹2.84 lakh had been imposed as fine in other local bodies.

It was also decided to direct members of local bodies to visit households to ensure proper disposal of waste. Households will be instructed on the legal aspects of waste disposal. Those without proper waste disposal facilities should be identified and steps should be taken to address the issue.

There should be an intense campaign on waste disposal by local councillors in the coming days. The operations by Maradu, Thripunithura, Kothamangalam and Eloor municipalities were reviewed at the meeting.

Considering the current crisis in the Corporation area, the possibility of disposing of non-biodegradable waste will be considered. Those who dump waste on roadsides will be identified and fined. Vehicles engaged in improper disposal of waste will be seized.

The review meeting was held online. MLAs T.J. Vinod, K. Babu, P.V. Sreenijan, and Eldhos Kunnappillil, Mayor M. Anilkumar, and Additional Chief Secretary Sharada Muraleedharan attended the meeting.

CONNECT WITH US