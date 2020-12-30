Load tests on twin flyover completed

KOCHI

30 December 2020 23:55 IST

The load tests on the newly constructed Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers have got over, but a decision on the opening of the structures will be taken based on a report filed by the Chief Engineer of the PWD’s National Highway wing to the government.

The load tests were conducted complying with the technical, legal, and safety stipulations. The flyovers, constructed using funds from the KIIFB, are expected to ease traffic along the busy Aroor-Palarivattom stretch. However, their commissioning could also result in traffic hold-ups at Palarivattom where reconstruction of the faulty flyover is in progress, experts said.

