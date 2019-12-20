Load test on Palarivattom flyover will not serve any purpose, High Court told

The Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) has informed the Kerala High Court that no purpose will be served by conducting a load test on the Palarivattom flyover as there is sufficient material to unequivocally conclude that the strength of the bridge is in peril.

In a statement filed in the High Court, the RBDCK submitted that the Indian Road Congress 2015 guidelines had stipulated two parameters for load test. Firstly, the cracks in the concrete due to the test should not exceed 0.2 mm whereas already, without even live load application, there are cracks with a width of 0.38 mm.

So, it is clear that a further load test cannot guarantee the strength of the bridge. Secondly, the percentage of recovery of deflection after retention of the test load for 24 hours should be 75%.

IIT Madras had already recorded that the present deflection of the girders even without live load application was more than what was stipulated in the code. So, a load test would not produce an acceptable percentage of recovery of deflection. Therefore, no purpose would be served by conducting the load test. The contention that a load test was mandatory as per well established code was not correct.

Besides, the government had decided on the basis of the recommendation of the technical committee that distressed spans had to be replaced, the agency said.