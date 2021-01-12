LNG terminal to conduct mock drill

KOCHI

12 January 2021 23:33 IST

A mock drill will be conducted at the Puthuvype Petronet LNG terminal on January 20 as part of the efforts to get various agencies ready for any emergency situation, said a press release here. The exercise is being initiated by the District Disaster Management Authority. A meeting convened at the Petronet LNG conference has finalised a plan of action for the mock drill. A control room will be set up at the district collectorate; an onsite control room will be at the LNG terminal; a middle level control room will be set up in Elamkunnappuzha panchayat, the statement said. The drill will start with the emergency message reaching the district control room at 11 a.m. on January 20.

