LNG terminal approved as dispensing station

The Kochi terminal of Petronet LNG Ltd has become the country’s first LNG dispensing station.
The Petroleum Explosive and Safety Organisation has issued permanent licence to the terminal to provide automotive fuel to motor vehicles.
The licence was issued after a year-long trial run, which was deemed successful. The company is expected to set up more such stations across Kerala with the support of the State government. LNG stations would ensure development of a green ecosystem that would reduce pollution, Yogananda Reddy, Chief General Manager and Vice President (Plant Head), said.
The company has plans to launch a fishing boat operating with LNG as fuel in the marine sector shortly with the support of K-Disc (Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council). More LNG dispensing stations would be coming up in the State, as PSU oil marketing companies have shown interest in setting up more such stations in Kasaragod, Thrissur, and Thiruvananthapuram in the next one year, Mr. Reddy said.
R.Venugopal, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, Kerala, said that usage of LNG would increase in the near future, especially in the automotive and marine sectors.
The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and private buses operating in the State could take the economic advantage of using LNG as fuel, it was said.
