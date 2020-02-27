LNG buses flagged off

The first pair of LNG-powered buses in the country for commercial use were flagged off at LNG Terminal at Puthuvype here on Thursday by Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran.

He said such buses would bring about a noticeable change in the State’s environment as they would considerably lessen air and sound pollution. The government is keen to popularise eco-friendly vehicles. That is why it has subsidised vehicles like e-autos, he said.

Petronet LNG Ltd has introduced the two LNG-powered buses to transport its employees. Each bus has a 450-litre cryogenic tank and can operate for 900 km on a single refuelling, which takes four to five minutes.