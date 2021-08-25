LKG admissions

Application forms for admission to LKG at Rajagiri Kindergarten, Kalamassery, will be available on www.rajagiri.ac.in from September 2 to 7.
Details can be had from 0484-2911250, 0484- 2911251, according to a release issued here.
