Kochi

LKG admissions

Application forms for admission to LKG at Rajagiri Kindergarten, Kalamassery, will be available on www.rajagiri.ac.in from September 2 to 7.

Details can be had from 0484-2911250, 0484- 2911251, according to a release issued here.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 25, 2021 11:50:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/lkg-admissions/article36107574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY