Kochi

LJD to conduct leadership meets

The two-day State leadership and committee meeting of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) held here decided to hold district and constituency-level leadership meetings in January.

The party, which was rocked by schism recently, will hold secularism protection meetings at the panchayat level on January 30.

Party constituency presidents’ meet will take place in Kannur on February 5 and 6 and an agitation declaration convention against the “anti-people policies of the Union Government” will be held in Kozhikode on February 12.

The party State meeting will be held in Kozhikode by May-end.


