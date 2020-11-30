Livelihood issues to the fore in Chendamangalam panchayat

Economic slowdown has hit handloom industry hard

Two successive years of floods and the COVID-19-induced lockdown coupled with the slowdown in the economy are the key issues facing the people of Chendamangalam, famed for its handloom weaving industry.

The panchayat is dominated by the handloom industry, and 600 families of weavers in and around Chendamangalam depend on weaving for a living. The times are difficult, and people in the panchayat have faced the hard times with great resilience, says Ajith Kumar, secretary, Chendamangalam-Karimpadam Handloom Weavers Society.

He added that the slowdown had acutely affected weavers’ livelihood. There is hardly any sale due largely to restrictions on movement of people and also because of lack of employment and means of income.

Panchayat president T.G. Anoop said that the LDF rule had seen a lot of good work. As many as 290 houses were built for those who had lost shelter in the floods. Another 70 houses were constructed with the help of NGOs, he added.

Venu K. Valappil, Congress councillor in the outgoing council, rated the LDF rule as average. He said that livelihood issues were important for people now, with the pandemic affecting all sections.

The floods in 2018 and 2019 had hit people badly, he pointed out. He said that the weaving sector had sustained heavy losses, but help was forthcoming both from the State and other agencies.

The panchayat has a total of 18 seats. Mr. Anoop expressed hope that the LDF would be voted back to power.