Live-in couples cannot seek divorce from family courts, says Kerala HC

June 13, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has held that as the law is yet to recognise live-in relationships as marriage, couples living together cannot claim it as a marriage and seek divorce from a family court.

The Bench, while recently disposing of an appeal filed by a couple in a live-in relationship, observed: ”the law is yet to recognise live-in relationships as marriage. The law accords recognition only if the marriage is solemnised in accordance with the personal law or in accordance with secular law like the Special Marriage Act. If the parties decide to live together by virtue of an agreement, that by itself will not qualify them to claim it as a marriage and claim divorce thereon. The law recognises divorce as a mean of separating a legal marriage. There may be a situation where the relationship qualifies for creation of reciprocal obligation or duties elsewhere. But that does not mean that such a relationship can be recognised for the purpose of divorce”.

The law relating to divorce is peculiar in our country and customised through legislation. The extra-judicial divorce followed in some communities also got recognition through statutory laws. All other forms of divorce are of statutory nature. The statute only recognises or allows the parties to divorce if they are married in accordance with the recognised form of marriage applicable as per the personal law or secular law, the court added.

The appeal was filed against the dismissal of a joint petition by the Ernakulam Family Court seeking mutual divorce by the couple, invoking Section 28 of the Special Marriage Act. The family court dismissed the petition, holding that the marriage was not solemnised in accordance with the Special Marriage Act. The couple contended that when both parties had accepted their relationship as a marriage by declaration, it was not for the court to decide that they were legally married or not.

The court also pointed out that the marriage referred to in the preamble of the Family Court Act only denoted marriage as recognised by the law. Any marriage entered into between the parties through a contract had, so far, not got any recognition under law for the purpose of granting divorce. Therefore, the family court does not have the jurisdiction to entertain such claim for divorce. The family court ought to have returned the petition holding that it is not maintainable.