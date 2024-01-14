Live demo at Bamboo Fest

January 14, 2024 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - KOCHI

Women from tribal communities were the star attractions during the bamboo art demonstration at the 20th Bamboo Festival, now on at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor. The festival has been marked by the strong presence of a Japanese delegation, said a communication here. Sheeja, 47, and Jayambika, 37, are two of the demonstrators of bamboo arts at the festival. They obtained their training from Uravu, a voluntary group in Wayanad. Weaving bamboo baskets is another session that has drawn large crowds. The demonstration is by Ambika from Uravu. Padmavati from Uravu has been demonstrating making bangles and other ornaments out of bamboo.

