ADVERTISEMENT

Live demo at Bamboo Fest

January 14, 2024 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Women from tribal communities were the star attractions during the bamboo art demonstration at the 20th Bamboo Festival, now on at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor. The festival has been marked by the strong presence of a Japanese delegation, said a communication here. Sheeja, 47, and Jayambika, 37, are two of the demonstrators of bamboo arts at the festival. They obtained their training from Uravu, a voluntary group in Wayanad. Weaving bamboo baskets is another session that has drawn large crowds. The demonstration is by Ambika from Uravu. Padmavati from Uravu has been demonstrating making bangles and other ornaments out of bamboo.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US