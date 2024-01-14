GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live demo at Bamboo Fest

January 14, 2024 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Women from tribal communities were the star attractions during the bamboo art demonstration at the 20th Bamboo Festival, now on at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor. The festival has been marked by the strong presence of a Japanese delegation, said a communication here. Sheeja, 47, and Jayambika, 37, are two of the demonstrators of bamboo arts at the festival. They obtained their training from Uravu, a voluntary group in Wayanad. Weaving bamboo baskets is another session that has drawn large crowds. The demonstration is by Ambika from Uravu. Padmavati from Uravu has been demonstrating making bangles and other ornaments out of bamboo.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.