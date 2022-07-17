Little KITEs camp ends

Members of Little KITEs clubs, who met at a camp at Kalamassery over the past two days, have gone back familiarising themselves with home automation, robots and 3D modelling. A communication from the Public Relations Department said here on Sunday that the camp ended at the Edappally KITE Regional Centre. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty spoke to the participants online on the last day of the camp, the communication added.

Around 100 students from different parts of the district participated in the Edappally camp, who were also introduced to artificial intelligence and Internet of Things. The camp was led by the Society for Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Students. Little KITES are IT clubs that have a membership of around one lakh students across the State. Students are given intense training in areas like animation, cyber security, Malayalam computing and hardware and electronics under the project.