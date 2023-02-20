Little IPTA to be formed across all IPTA units in State

February 20, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) is set to start its dedicated children’s wing, Little IPTA, meant for the cultural and social empowerment of young minds across its all existing 28 units in the State.

A decision to this effect is likely to be taken at the two-day State meet of IPTA that got under way at Changampuzha Park here on Monday.

Currently, only selected IPTA units alone have Little IPTA operations spread over mainly Alappuzha, Malappuram, Kollam, Kottayam and Kozhikode districts. However, their activities are on a limited scale.

“We now plan to set up more Little IPTA units besides expanding its activities across all existing IPTA units in the State. Infusion of cultural awareness among children at a young age helps them to shape their personality and turn them into socially responsible citizens,” said N. Balachandran, State general secretary, IPTA.

For instance, Alappuzha has the most number of IPTA units, 23. However, only six units have functional Little IPTA units. As per the new decision, all 23 units will have Little IPTA units.

The best model of Little IPTA has been the one in Kanjikuzhi in Alappuzha. This particular unit has been running a month-long theatre camp followed by a seven-day children’s fest for the last 22 years. Their activities were disrupted over the last couple of years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic but are set to return full steam during this summer.

The theatre camp at Kanjikuzhi is open to children aged between 10 and 17 years though even much younger children get to participate. Children get to interact with theatre activists from various children’s theatres across the State during the camp.

Besides, the camp participants get to stage a play, mostly based on a short story or poem. “They will practice it during the month-long theatre camp and then stage it as the opening play in the children’s fest christened “Kalikkottam” immediately after the camp,” said Mr. Balachandran.

Expanding the activities of the Little IPTA across all units is expected to help make available the service of resource persons for curating the scaled up activities.

IPTA is supposed to be the first progressive cultural movement formed in the country during the height of the freedom struggle in 1943.