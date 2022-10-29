Literary camp for young talents to be held at Thattekad on Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

A literary camp, ‘Thattakam,’ organised by the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board (KSYWB) for young literary talents will held at Thattekkad on Monday.

Writer N.S. Madhavan will inaugurate the camp to be held at the Thattekkad Bird Sanctuary on November 1. A torch will be lit to drive home the message that “the high of drugs should be replaced with the high of words”. Around 60 persons are expected to attend the camp, KSYWB office-bearers told the media here on Saturday.

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the valedictory function on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

KSYWB chairman S. Sathish, camp director C. Ravani, district youth programme officer M.S. Sankar, and district youth coordinator A.R. Ranjith were present.