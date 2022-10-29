Kochi

Literary camp for young talents to be held at Thattekad on Monday

A literary camp, ‘Thattakam,’ organised by the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board (KSYWB) for young literary talents will held at Thattekkad on Monday.

Writer N.S. Madhavan will inaugurate the camp to be held at the Thattekkad Bird Sanctuary on November 1. A torch will be lit to drive home the message that “the high of drugs should be replaced with the high of words”. Around 60 persons are expected to attend the camp, KSYWB office-bearers told the media here on Saturday.

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the valedictory function on Thursday.

KSYWB chairman S. Sathish, camp director C. Ravani, district youth programme officer M.S. Sankar, and district youth coordinator A.R. Ranjith were present.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
arts, culture and entertainment
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2022 7:45:35 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/literary-camp-for-young-talents-to-be-held-at-thattekad-on-monday/article66069938.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY