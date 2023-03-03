ADVERTISEMENT

Listing of cases: HC seeks affidavit from Registrar General

March 03, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the High Court Registrar General to file an affidavit on the maintainability of a petition filed against the listing of very few cases before Justice Mary Joseph for hearing.

When a petition by Yeshwanth Shenoy, a lawyer, came up for hearing, Justice Shaji P. Chaly observed that the maintainability of the writ petition was doubtful and therefore without receiving a counter-affidavit from the fourth respondent, i.e., the Registrar General of this court, it may not be appropriate on his part to proceed further either for the consideration of the main relief or the interim relief.

Counsel for the Registrar General submitted that the allegation that the judge concerned would list only 20 cases a day for hearing was wrong. This was not done by the judge herself but by the registry after proper assessment of the cases.

The petitioner said while most of judges had over 100 cases before them each day, only 20 cases were listed before the single judge. He also sought a directive to list at least 50 cases before each court.

