Liquor ban ahead of Ernakulam bypoll

Liquor ban will be in place 48 hours before the conclusion of the Ernakulam bypoll on October 21.

Sale and distribution of liquor will be prohibited during this period. The ban will also be applicable on the day of counting of votes.

The district election wing said workers who are voters in the Ernakulam constituency, should be granted leave with pay to cast vote. Action will be taken against employers if they fail to abide by the directive. Voters working outside the constituency will also be eligible for leave and salary.

Officials said prior clearance from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee was required before using social media for campaign. Candidates should submit applications detailing the expenses of such advertisements through social media.

Complaints pertaining to code of conduct violation can be brought to the notice of election observers appointed by the Election Commission.